JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Winter weather conditions will continue through Sunday night, and a second round of mixed precipitation is expected to spread across much of Missouri early Monday morning and continue throughout the day.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is recommending that people delay their Monday morning commute or stay home if possible.
The second wave has the potential to produce more snow, ice and freezing rain. There is also a possibility of refreezing Monday afternoon.
MoDOT crews are treating roads and bridges and will remain on duty until the winter weather is finished and the roads are clear.
To check current road conditions, please go to MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org. They also have an app.
So far the MSHP has responded to the following calls since midnight:— MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) December 16, 2019
1023 calls for service
300 stranded motorists
402 traffic crashes
365 non-injury crashes
37 injury crashes
2 fatalities.
If you must travel, check the latest road conditions on the @MoDOT app. pic.twitter.com/WEdi46ikoF
