PLATTE CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A MoDOT supervisor was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city's Northland on Monday morning.
Missouri State Highway Patrol says it happened about 9 a.m. on Highway 273 at Tracy.
Sgt. Bill Lowe said the highway worker was killed putting out roadway signs in a flooded area.
The driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Later on Monday, MoDOT said the worker killed was 61-year-old Lloyd Crawford.
They said he was a longtime maintenance worker with the department and was working as the Platte County Maintenance Supervisor at the time of the incident.
They said he began working with MoDOT back in December of 2003 as a seasonal maintenance worker and, after working in other positions, was promoted to maintenance supervisor in December of 2019.
“Our sympathy and prayers go out to Lloyd’s family,” said MoDOT Kansas City District Engineer Chris Redline. “Lloyd was a friend to many and will be missed by us all. He was a valuable employee and had a long history with MoDOT. Our hearts are heavy.”
There have been 19 MoDOT workers killed since 2000. Twelve of those occurred in work zones. The most recent happened on Interstate 70 in September 2012 when Clifton Scott was hit and killed by a drunk driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.