LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation say their crews have racked up 61,000 hours on snow removal this winter alone, but it turns out Tuesday night would've been a good time to get more people on the clock.
Many drivers spent Wednesday morning wondering what the problem was with roads in Missouri.
MoDOT spokesperson Markl Johnson originally told KCTV5 News that crews had not pretreated roads, saying that treatment was likely still on the roads from earlier storms and adding that, “Pre-treat is not a magic bullet.”
When questioned on the effects that weekend rains had on washing away earlier treatment, Johnson admitted it could have been a factor in the traffic incidents that filled the highways on the Missouri side of the metro Wednesday morning.
Later Wednesday morning, MoDOT officials changed course, claiming that roads had been pre-treated Tuesday night.
Actually, we did pre-treat. Last night, we focused primarily on bridges and overpasses since they are more susceptible to freezing. https://t.co/xvVe3uYYp7— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) February 27, 2019
Wednesday afternoon, state officials changed course again when pressed by reporters, saying that crews did not spread any pre-treat and only began spreading salt around 5 a.m.
Despite forecasts calling for freezing rain and drizzle overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Susan Barry said predictions for the storm were “a little bit off” causing officials to look at the storm as a minor event.
"Because when everybody went to bed last night it was pretty unlikely we were going to get much,” she told reporters. “And then we all woke up and schools were canceled, and the roads were bad and there was crashes everywhere."
Barry also claimed that the storm hit the roads in Missouri harder that the roads in Kansas, likely accounting for the difference between the two states.
"I think it's just, the storm was very localized, so Kansas wasn't getting the same weather that we were getting, as far as I know," she said.
Crews on the Kansas side were out and about spot checking for slick spots starting around 10 p.m. Tuesday, and shortly after midnight they started plowing the slush off the highways and laying down salt.
