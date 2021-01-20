Missouri Department of Transportation

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- MoDOT is now taking applications for 50 new maintenance workers.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says it is looking to add to its workforce. The hires would come for spring and summer months.

MoDOT’s Human Resource Department announced the maintenance operators are being hired in Jackson, Clay, Platte, Ray, Lafayette, Saline, Johnson, Cass, and Pettis counties. 

MoDOT says the crews will help maintain the 7,670 lane miles across the Kansas City District, during the spring and summer months. 

Benefits of the full-time workers include retirement, paid leave, medical, vision and dental insurance.

MoDOT requires maintenance worker applicants to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma and successfully complete a criminal background check and drug screening.

Interested applicants should apply at www.modot.org/careers or call Angela Norman at 816-607-2143.

