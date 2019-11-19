KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Drivers heading into downtown Kansas City this weekend may want to plan on taking a new route.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said Tuesday that multiple ramps in the area of the downtown loop will be closed Saturday and Sunday as crews perform site survey work.

The closures will run from 12 a.m. Saturday through 11:30 p.m. Sunday and will greatly affect north and southbound traffic on Interstate 35.

Southbound I-35 Closures

Ramp from westbound I-70 to southbound I-35

Ramp from 5th St./Independence Ave. to southbound I-35

Ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-35

Ramp from southbound I-35 to 12th St.

Ramp from southbound I-35 to eastbound I-670

Northbound I-35 Closures

Northbound I-35 closure at I-670 Interchange

Ramp from westbound I-670 to northbound I-35

Ramp from 12th St. to northbound I-35

Ramp from northbound I-35 to Buck O’Neil Bridge (169 Highway)

Various Closures

Southbound I-35/westbound I-70 closure at southbound 71 Highway (NE corner)

Ramp from northbound 71 Highway to southbound I-35/westbound I-70

Loop ramp from Independence Ave. to southbound I-35/westbound I-70

Ramp from southbound Route 9 to southbound I-35/westbound I-70

Ramp from southbound I-35/westbound I-70 to westbound Independence Ave

Drivers trying to access the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport from south of the Missouri River will have to take northbound Interstate 29 to Highway 169 south.

The survey work will allow crews to gather information on the different types of terrain. Crews will also perform joint replacement work on the Buck O’Neil Bridge, cut brush and trees near the bridge and I-35, clean drains and remove graffiti.