KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A frightening situation in downtown on Wednesday after someone reported finding what they thought was a grenade in an empty parking lot.
Kansas City police say a modified hand grenade was found near Admiral and Grand boulevards at 9:30 a.m.
Members of the Bomb and Arson Unit are continuing to investigate whether it is live at a secure, off-site location.
"It should go without saying, but please don't leave grenades - even inactive ones - just lying around," police said.
