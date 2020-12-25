Experts know more about the coronavirus vaccines than any other in history, surgeon general says

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine may cause certain side effects for people who use cosmetic facial fillers. 

According to the Food and Drug Administration, people with facial fillers could experience swelling and inflammation after getting the Moderna shot. 

An FDA committee says several trial participants with fillers have already experienced those side effects. 

The side effects did go away, and doctors say this information should not stop people from getting the vaccine when it is their turn. 

