KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Kansas City pharmacies and doctor's offices are now taking appointments for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots.
Hy-Vee sent out an alert late Thursday night after the CDC director lent her signature to authorize the boosters newly approved by the CDC and FDA to be administered in the United States to certain populations.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster appointments are also available on websites for Walmart and other major retail pharmacies.
The CDC issued guidelines for who should get a booster. Those seeking a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot should be at least six months removed from their most recent vaccine shot, and be among the following populations:
- Long-term care facility residents
- Those over the age of 65
- Adults with underlying health conditions, such as cancers; kidney, liver or lung diseases; diabetes, down syndrome, HIV and conditions that cause immune issues.
Those seeking a Johnson & Johnson booster shot should be adults who are at least two months removed from their previous vaccine dose. There are no other requirements for those wanting a Johnson & Johnson booster.
There was a flurry of activity over the last two weeks among CDC and FDA officials, and advisory groups that help approve new medications. When all of those groups approved recommendation of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots, all that was left was for CDC Director Rochelle Walensky to sign off, which she did late Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.