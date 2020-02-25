KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Next season some NFL stadiums may be allowed to have sports betting lounges. Teams could also accept sponsorship's from sportsbook operators, but it's only happening where sports betting is legal.
14 states meet that criteria, four of those have NFL teams. That doesn't include Missouri or Kansas.
Stadiums won't have betting windows, but organizations can offer betting lounges that showcase mobile betting options. A bill to allow sports betting in Missouri is making its way through the Missouri house.
KCTV5 News knows that a betting lounge at Arrowhead will not happen this season. But, the state legislature is moving forward with laws that would legalize and regulate sports betting here in the near future. In fact, there was a hearing in house Tuesday and the senate will have one Wednesday.
Fans of the 2020 Super Bowl champions could soon be able to bet on their continued success.
“What my legislation does is it legalizes sportsbook betting in the state of Missouri, it allows people to go to a casino to place a legal sports bet in existing casinos and then allows people to download mobile apps by going to a casino if they’re of legal age to be able to do online sports betting through their legal devices,” Tony Luetkemeyer, R, Kansas City said.
State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer says under his proposal, people could bet on all professional sports, and NCAA collegiate sports.
Fans from both Kansas and Missouri flock to states like Iowa where sports betting is legal. Lawmakers want to keep that business in Missouri.
“I support the idea of legalizing and regulating sports regulating in Missouri, I think it’s a thing we need to do,” Jon Carpenter, D, Kansas City said.
Lobbyists for the St. Louis Cardinals, the Blues, the MLB, the NBA, and the PGA spoke in a house appropriations committee Tuesday. Even the Chiefs put in their two cents.
“As Missouri considers legalizing sports betting in this environment, there is no great priority for the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL than protecting the games and welfare of our players, our coaches and our fans,” Lobbyist for the Kansas City Chiefs Rich Aubuchon said.
Aubuchon says the proposals have positive aspects for the state of Missouri. Our team also put the question to the Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach, who is in Indianapolis for the Combine.
"That's something I am going to leave to Clark to talk about. I'm going to stick to football and I'm not going to address something that I'm not comfortable talking about," Veach said.
Lawmakers say people are already betting on sports illegally across the state.
“I think it’s really important that we regulate it, so that consumers are protected and they’re not dealing with shady third parties who are not using data approved by the leagues and doesn’t have integrity to it. And then also making sure we’re getting money for our schools,” Luetkemeyer said.
The Missouri Gaming Commission estimates legalizing sports wagering could bring in anywhere from four to nine million dollars in tax revenues.
KCTV5 News will keep you updated as the five different bills related to sports betting move through the legislature.
