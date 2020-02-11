SUGAR CREEK, MO (KCTV) - A sign that said, “this drug house, closed for business,” has since been taken down. Sugar Creek Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office placed a notice after serving a drug warrant.
KCTV5 News is asking police why the sign was necessary in the first place, so far they’re not commenting, as charges haven’t been filed. A person who was at the house when the raid happened says it was used for a photo, then taken down, and on the internet, a photo like that has a lasting impact.
“I think it’s a cocky publicity stunt, yes. I think they want to look really badass,” Jessica Figgins who was arrested during the raid said.
Jessica Figgins was one of five people who were arrested in a raid. Photos show the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Sugar Creek Police Department posing in front of a house, where Figgins was visiting a friend.
“They just want to look like they’re top dog, and they talk to you the same way,” Figgins said.
Figgins doesn’t live in the house but says the woman who does is a mother.
“I mean she’s got two kids that stay here. She’s not a drug lord. She’s not anything. I don’t even know what they’ve found,” Figgins said.
Police say they found a significant amount of meth and marijuana consistent with drug dealing.
The detective in charge of this case says he hopes charges will be filed sometime this week.
“Even if she has problems, she just has problems. For real, they shouldn’t post that on Facebook, that’s shaming, very shaming,” Figgins said.
Figgins says the people who were inside the home don’t deserve to be publicly shamed on the internet forever.
One neighbor told KCTV5 News he wasn’t surprised to see this happen because cars were in and out and the parking lots aren’t visible from the street. Figgins says it would be hard for any neighbor to tell where visitors were going.
