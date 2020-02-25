CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Officials are investigating after two people are dead Tuesday afternoon.
The Cass County Sheriffs Office posted on their Facebook page just before 5 stating that they were assisting the Missouri Highway Patrol with a double fatality crash on 58 Highway east of Strasburg.
Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area while they investigate.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
