COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- The University of Missouri will shift to remote operations and classes later this week in preparation of expected snow.
Classes will be remote on Wednesday and Thursday this week as several inches of snow are expect across Missouri.
The Kansas City metro could see anywhere from 2-12" of snow this week from the same system. Columbia could see around 5".
To see the full alert, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.