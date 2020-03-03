COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- The University of Missouri has canceled its study abroad programs in China, South Korea and Italy for the time being, the university announced Tuesday morning.
The school put the information on its MU Alert page dedicated to COVID-19 coronavirus news. The programs are canceled for spring, spring break and summer 2020, the university announced.
The University of Missouri is also strong recommending that any students or staff considering a personal trip to any country with a CDC warning Level 3 or higher to reconsider.
The announcement reads, in part:
University-sponsored travel to any country with a Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) Warning Level 3 and/or a U.S. Department of State “Do Not Travel” warning (Level 4) or “Reconsider Travel” (Level 3) due to COVID-19 is not permitted. Thus, university-sponsored student travel to China, South Korea and Italy is prohibited at this time. Study abroad programs in China, South Korea and Italy have been cancelled for spring, spring break and summer 2020. For more information regarding the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on study abroad programs, please visit the International Center Travel Alerts.
The University of Kansas had announced on Sunday that it was canceling its spring study abroad programs for China, Italy and South Korea, and its summer internship program in China.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
