MISSOURI (KCTV) -- A year after losing the Missouri governor's race to Republican Mike Parson, state auditor Nicole Galloway announced Friday that she will not run for re-election.
Nicole Galloway took to Twitter mid-morning to make the announcement, saying that she has "been humbled by your support, and I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity it has given me." Galloway then said she would neither seek re-election as state auditor nor seek election to any political position.
Galloway is the only Democrat currently holding statewide office in Missouri.
"I have put my skills as a CPA and Certified Fraud Examiner to work for taxpayers, and I'm proud of what my team has accomplished," her statement said. "I will always be a relentless advocate for Missouri and the working men and women who move it forward."
Serving Missourians has been the honor of my life. I’ve been humbled by your support and I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity it has given me. Today I am announcing that I will not be a candidate for State Auditor nor any other office in 2022. Statement below: pic.twitter.com/ES0zhRddYM— Nicole Galloway (@nicolergalloway) June 4, 2021
Galloway, 38, had lost the Missouri governor's race 57-40 percent. She was appointed state auditor by Gov. Jay Nixon in 2015 and won an election to remain the auditor in 2018.
