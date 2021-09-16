JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The highway patrol and emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash that happened overnight in unincorporated Jackson County between Kansas City and Independence.
The incident occurred near Truman Road and Stark Avenue, in a Jackson County area known as Blue Summit. There are no injuries other than the person who died, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
This is a developing situation. KCTV5 News will have more information as it becomes available.
