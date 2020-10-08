WAYNESVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities have issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 12-year-old Missouri girl.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Jade Elizabeth Jones left her home in Waynesville possibly with an unknown man about 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Jade is 5'5" tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes, braces on her bottom row of teeth and possibly wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with "Wildcat" logo with blue jeans and with black and white Vans slide on shoes.
Anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Waynesville Police Department at 573-774-2198.
