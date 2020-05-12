KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries when he was struck by a vehicle after a chase early Tuesday on Interstate 29.
A 29-year-old Gardner, Kansas, man was taken into custody after the chase.
The chase began in northern Kansas City early Tuesday. At one point, when trooper got out of his car, the suspect turned around and drove toward the officer , the patrol said.
The trooper fired at the suspect and tried to get out of the way but he was struck by the vehicle, the patrol said. He was treated for minor injuries at a hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.