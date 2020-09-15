KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Emergency responders from Missouri are preparing to help areas hit by Hurricane Sally.
Missouri Task Force One is making its first stop in Hammond, Louisiana. Once Hurricane Sally officially makes landfall, they’ll have a better idea where they’re needed the most.
The task force team of 46 people left Columbia Sunday. The team is specifically prepared to perform water rescues. Depending on what local authorities need, they might participate in searches or door-to-door welfare checks.
They had about four hours from the time FEMA called them to action to when they had to get on the road. Bureau director Gale Blomenkamp told KCTV5 News they were anticipating the call.
“Based on our proximity, we’re pretty confident we’re going to be one of the first three teams to go down there. So, we could see this thing coming and we were prepared for it,” Blomenkamp said. "When we got the activation order, we were loading up and ready to go as soon as we could get out the door.”
Blomenkamp noted this is a different kind of response than when they sent to help during hurricane Laura, explaining that the number of people that go and when they leave depends on how FEMA directs them.
He also said September is a busy month for weather emergencies and they are more than prepared to head to the Gulf at a moment’s notice.
