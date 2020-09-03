KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A recent Missouri survey on police reform is getting attention locally.
It reveals residents and officers alike believe it is time for change.
Police reform has really been a topic of discussion nationwide, especially locally. In fact, a march is set to start Friday right in front of police headquarters.
Lately, we’ve seen many Kansas Citians pushing for change in the way local law enforcement operates.
The Southern Christian Leadership Council has been advocating for reforms for the last five years. They are spearheading the march tomorrow.
“How can Kansas City be content with a pattern of racism and police brutality toward Black people and not say, ‘Enough is enough?’” questioned Dr. Vernon Howard, President of the SCLC.
A new survey shows widespread support for their fight. The survey was done by the Missouri agency in charge of training and disciplining officers.
More than 260 Kansas Citians and officers have made their voices heard.
Most people were concerned there weren’t enough officers where they live. The second highest complaint was officers acting unprofessionally. After that was officers not being adequately trained, specifically on things like de-escalation and bias.
Just last week, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas proposed several reforms for the KCPD. That included requiring officers to step in and intervene if they see another officer using excessive or deadly force and improving protections for whistleblowers who report officer on officer complaints.
They are changes that won’t happen overnight, but ones 4th District Councilman Eric Bunch and Howard will continue fighting for every day.
"I’m making local control of our police department a legislative priority for us to get it out of the state, out of the governors mansion, and back here in Kansas City because until we have local control, none of this change that we are proposing can happen," said Councilman Bunch.
“We must raise our voices and we will not stop,” Howard said.
KCTV5 News did reach out to the KCPD about the survey and they have yet to contact us back. As for the march, it will start in front of police headquarters at 3 p.m. and end at the WWI Memorial.
The march will be socially distanced and masks are required.
