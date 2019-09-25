JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are involved in a court case going before the Missouri Supreme Court.
The case involves taxes the Missouri Department of Revenue says the Chiefs should have paid when renovating the stadium.
Oral arguments starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Earlier this year, a state panel said the Chiefs owe more than $1 million in back taxes.
A state audit claims the team used the Jackson County Sports Authority’s tax exemption on parts of the 2010 renovation that it shouldn’t have. This case started in 2014.
The Missouri Department of Revenue challenged sales tax exemptions on $23 million in purchases during its audit.
The Kansas City Star reports the state auditor found that items such as leotards for cheerleaders and weight-lifting equipment didn't fall under the public purpose of fixing up the stadium, therefore the Chiefs should have paid taxes on those items.
