FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- As Congress weighs the possibility of tracking bank accounts, Missouri’s State Treasurer is stepping in.
The potential federal change aims to monitor money totaling more than $600 going into and out of bank accounts.
In 2019, the FDIC found about 124 million households had a bank or credit union account.
Missouri’s State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said he will not turn over Missourian’s bank information.
“Well, it’s just a massive invasion of privacy for every American with a bank account," Fitzpatrick said. "This is not about big businesses or even small businesses; this is about anyone with a bank account.”
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said in a recent hearing that they chose a low number so wealthy people or businesses couldn’t spread their money over multiple accounts. She said the proposal is in an effort to make up revenue the IRS hasn’t collected from taxes.
“That is taxes that are due and are not being paid to the government that deprive us of the resources we need to do critical investments, make America more productive and competitive,” Yellen said.
She said the tax gap is estimated to be around $7 trillion in the next 10 years.
“And, this is not a proposal to provide detailed transaction-level data by banks to the IRS," Yellen said. "It is a proposal to add two additional pieces of easily ascertained information."
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick say despite the goal of the IRS and current administration he views this as a violation of privacy.
“This is not about high income earners not paying taxes,” Fitzpatrick said. “This is about them wanting to have all this information, this control over Americans to try to scare them into what they are trying to scare them into, what they call voluntary compliance.”
Fitzpatrick said as part of his job he advocates for financial literacy in the state. He views the proposal as a setback.
“It’s the financially responsible thing to do to have a bank account so you can save for your future and a proposal like this completely undermines that effort,” he said. “It makes people who are unbanked or underbanked less likely to participate in the financial system, less likely to put themselves in a position to save for their future.”
For the proposal to go into effect, committees in both the House and Senate have to adopt the proposal. That has not happened yet.
