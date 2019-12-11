OSAGE BEACH, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol divers have now recovered the body of a missing man from Lake of the Ozarks.
Missouri State Highway Patrol posted a tweet Wednesday morning stating that on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., they responded to a report of an overturned canoe. One male was able to swim to safety, but another one was missing.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team began their operation Wednesday morning to look for that missing man and around 1:10 p.m., they were able to locate the victim in 17 feet of water.
#LakeOfTheOzarks - At 3:30 pm yesterday, we responded to a report of an overturned canoe near the 19 mile-mark. An adult male was able to swim to safety & one adult male is still missing. Initial searches were unsuccessful.MSHP Dive Team to begin operations at 10am this morn. pic.twitter.com/DA48ofCOcA— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) December 11, 2019
#LakeOfTheOzarks Update:The victim was recovered by MSHP Divers at 1:10 pm in 17 feet of water.Further details will be released in our online reports.— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) December 11, 2019
This is an on-going investigation. Stay with KCTV5 news for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.