OSAGE BEACH, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol divers have now recovered the body of a missing man from Lake of the Ozarks.

Missouri State Highway Patrol posted a tweet Wednesday morning stating that on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., they responded to a report of an overturned canoe. One male was able to swim to safety, but another one was missing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team began their operation Wednesday morning to look for that missing man and around 1:10 p.m., they were able to locate the victim in 17 feet of water.

This is an on-going investigation. Stay with KCTV5 news for updates.

