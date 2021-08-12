SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri State Fair is back in full swing after being partially canceled in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.
Many of those concerns still linger in 2021 as new cases continue to spike in the state.
That's why Dacia Lewis and her friend Gunnar Rovina were wearing masks as they meandered through the crowd.
"I'd rather just go with the mask to be safe," Lewis said. "Every now and then, I give a little tug for the airflow but it's just fine."
Many public health officials see the fair as a way to reach unvaccinated Missourians.
JoAnn Martin, an administrator for the Pettis County Health Department, said fairs are an opportunity to reach rural families.
The health department has a clinic running from 4-7 p.m. in the Matthewson Exhibition Center daily.
"For a lot of families, this is a break in the midst of the summer," Martin said. "They look forward to the fair. This is an opportunity for them to get vaccinated where it may not be easy in their home community."
Rovina and Martin, who are both vaccinated, still wanted an extra layer of protection.
"I feel like you can still do fun things if you're smart about it," Rovina said.
