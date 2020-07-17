SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) -- On Friday, the Missouri State Fair announced that they are pivoting to a livestock-only event instead of the traditional fair.
Therefore, there will be a youth livestock show from Aug. 13 through 23.
The opening day ceremony, the governor’s ham breakfast, the carnival midway, and all other non-youth livestock related events are canceled.
"In 1901, the Fair began as a showcase of Missouri agriculture," they said. "Staying true to that tradition, the Fair will continue to allow the invaluable agriculture education experience to Missouri 4-H and FFA members by offering a Youth Livestock Show only."
They said the decision was made due to concerns about public health and safety. They said data has changed since they initially announced the fair would go on. So, after discussions with the governor and the state health department, they determined that they should reduce the number of people on the fairgrounds.
Additionally, many of their partners, sponsors, and vendors had to limit or cancel their participation in the event due to the pandemic. That would have led to a reduction in the quality of the fair had they decided to go forward with it.
"Limited concessions will be on grounds to service our exhibitors and their families," they said.
If applicable, refunds will be issued.
