JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Missouri House Special Committee on Government Oversight is expected to have its third hearing on the medical marijuana issue next week in Jefferson City.

House Speaker Elijah Haahr (R-MO) spoke to reporters Thursday and said there are questions that remain about the program.

"A lot of concerns have been raised," he said. "There's a lot of questions that remain unanswered. We need to figure out when the decisions they were made."

The committee has met twice on medical marijuana, particularly focusing in on how the licenses have been approved.

The exact day of the hearing is unknown at this point.