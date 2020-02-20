Missouri state committee likely to hold third medical marijuana hearing next week
- Nick Sloan
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Missouri House Special Committee on Government Oversight is expected to have its third hearing on the medical marijuana issue next week in Jefferson City.
House Speaker Elijah Haahr (R-MO) spoke to reporters Thursday and said there are questions that remain about the program.
"A lot of concerns have been raised," he said. "There's a lot of questions that remain unanswered. We need to figure out when the decisions they were made."
The committee has met twice on medical marijuana, particularly focusing in on how the licenses have been approved.
The exact day of the hearing is unknown at this point.
KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
Nick Sloan
Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's KCTV5 Flash Briefing
Stay updated on breaking news, latest local headlines and your StormTrack5 forecast with our audio news brief.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mom called 911 when hungry baby needed formula — and police came to her rescue
- If your dog puts his paw on you, he's probably saying 'I love you'
- KC health officials monitoring nearly 10 people for coronavirus
- Missouri man buys car, discovers odometer wrong by 100,000 miles
- A 12-year-old Montana boy was found dead in a living room, police say grandparents and uncle 'tortured' him
- Amie Harwick, sex therapist and ex-fiancée of Drew Carey, was killed; 'The Price is Right' on hiatus
- New Loews Kansas City hotel to create more than 350 local jobs
- Roanoke Park cave in KC was once Sealed, now local cave explorers want to investigate
- Denny Hamlin wins 3rd Daytona 500; Ryan Newman hospitalized with 'non life-threatening' injuries
- 3 charged after 11-year-old gives birth in Missouri bathtub
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.