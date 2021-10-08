DALLAS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Dallas County, MO, sheriff has harsh words for bloggers and armchair detectives speculating what happened to a missing Missouri woman named Cassidy Rainwater.
Rainwater’s case has drawn nationwide attention due to the unusual circumstances.
Sheriff Scott Rice’s post on FB got right to the point:
“There is a lot of misinformation and rumors regarding the Cassidy Rainwater case being circulated across social media and various news platforms. While I understand the impatience and curiosity of the people, I’m going to give you a piece of advice. It is not a good idea to listen to “a crime reporter/blogger “or Tic Tok videos that is sitting in their apartment or their mommy and daddy’s basement eating Great Value cheese puffs and drinking box wine with grand intentions of being a social media superstar. If you are hanging on very word is this type of crap, believing it to be fact, you are living in a fantasy world.”
His post points out cases aren’t solved following a commercial break on TV and says the public is not entitled to a play-by- play of the case.
Case facts
There is currently more mystery than information in 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater’s case.
She’s missing.
Numerous departments, including the FBI, are involved. Two men were arrested after investigators found pictures of Rainwater partially naked in a cage on a phone.
They face kidnapping charges. Rainwater has not been found.
The Sheriff’s department originally posted an ominous statement when it released mug shots of the two men:
“Due to the extreme nature of the crime and the continuation of the investigation, additional details cannot be released at this time. There is no immediate danger to the public.”
Since then, Cassidy Rainwater’s case has drawn nationwide attention with new bits of information which now includes a fire where investigators have been searching.
Social media is consumed with tales of trip wires, bomb squads rushing to the scene and a missing woman photographed partially nude in a remote section of Dallas County, Missouri.
Family members and friends plead for privacy on social media. It’s true Springfield’s bomb squad was also called to the scene according to the Associated Press. They directed questions to the Dallas County Sheriff’s department.
The Springfield News Leader and KOLR10 reports the home belonging to kidnapping suspect James Phelps is a total loss.
The sheriff encourages those who want to be in the know on this investigation to consider a career in law enforcement and sharply points out his department is hiring.
Sheriff Rice’s post indicates new charges are likely.
“We are working in the real-world and this is an active ongoing investigation. When all members of the prosecution team believe that it is appropriate to release information, we will keep you informed. Until that time, I can tell you we have all parties involved with Cassidy Rainwater’s case in jail and we expect additional charges to be filed in the coming days.”
