MISSOURI (KCTV) -- The Missouri School Board Association is withdrawing from its parent organization, after the National School Boards Association sent a controversial letter to President Joe Biden.
The letter called for federal intervention to address what it called acts of domestic terrorism at hostile school board meetings nationwide.
As school districts impose mask mandates and other COVID-19 mitigation measures, many school board meetings have become hotbeds of unrest by parents disagreeing with the measures. In some instances, school board members have been directly threatened by members of the public.
Part of the letter states, "America’s public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat. The National School Boards Association respectfully asks for federal law enforcement and other assistance to deal with the growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation."
After receiving some backlash, the National School Boards Association recently sent a follow-up, apologizing for the initial letter.
The Missouri School Board Association's executive director said the national board has demonstrated it does not currently align with the Missouri chapter's guiding principles of local governance.
In response to the Missouri chapter pulling away from its parent organization, Gov. Mike Parson tweeted, "We applaud Missouri SBA's decision to withdraw from the NSBA. Missouri parents value local control, and when it comes to our children's education, parents have a right to know what is being taught and to have their voices heard."
The Missouri School Board Association is not the only state chapter to pull its membership. School board associations in Ohio and Pennsylvania have also announced their withdrawal from the national organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.