JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – Missouri’s governor is traveling to Florida to cheer for the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIV.
According to Governor Mike Parson’s office, First Lady Teresa Parson will be traveling with him.
“Teresa and I are thrilled to attend the Super Bowl not just as Governor and First Lady of Missouri, but as avid Kansas City Chiefs fans,” Parson said. “We have been long-time season ticket holders and can’t wait to see our team compete for the Super Bowl championship.”
Sunday’s game will mark the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.
The Chiefs last appeared in the Super Bowl in 1970, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 23-7. That is still the Chiefs only Super Bowl title.
“Over the past 50 years, the Chiefs have inspired millions throughout Kansas City and the state of Missouri,” Parson said. “They have made us proud, and it’s their time to bring home the title. I’m predicting a 31-21 win. Let’s go Chiefs!”
The governor and first lady will have the chance to meet California Governor Gavin Newsom, who will also be at the Super Bowl. To represent the Show-Me State, a basket of Buy Missouri items will be given to Newsom and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
The Parsons purchased their own Super Bowl tickets. “Aside from required standard security, there will be no cost to state taxpayers,” the governor’s office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.