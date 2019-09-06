Missouri American Water MR340 race

Nearly 500 paddlers from as far as Belize to Denmark are fanning out on the Missouri River, putting their bodies and skills to the test on the world's longest nonstop river race.

 (KCTV5 News)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) — A paddle boat race on the Missouri River that that was postponed in July because of high water has been rescheduled for October.

Organizers of the Missouri American Water MR340 say the event will be held Oct. 15-18.

The Missouri 340 is an endurance race across the state. Paddlers begin in Kansas City and end in St. Charles.

The annual race was scheduled for July 16-19 but was called off because flooding made the river too dangerous.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports everyone on the current roster will be able to choose whether to participate in October or defer to next year. New paddlers are welcome.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.