JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) — A paddle boat race on the Missouri River that that was postponed in July because of high water has been rescheduled for October.
Organizers of the Missouri American Water MR340 say the event will be held Oct. 15-18.
The Missouri 340 is an endurance race across the state. Paddlers begin in Kansas City and end in St. Charles.
The annual race was scheduled for July 16-19 but was called off because flooding made the river too dangerous.
The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports everyone on the current roster will be able to choose whether to participate in October or defer to next year. New paddlers are welcome.
