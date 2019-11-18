JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation says hunters in Missouri harvested 88,843 deer during opening weekend.
The numbers were recorded for the November portion of firearms deer season held Saturday and Sunday.
Of the thousands harvested, 51,086 were antlered bucks, 8,115 were button bucks and 29,642 were does.
Top harvest counties for opening weekend were Franklin with 2,078 deer checked, Texas with 1,931 and Callaway with 1,735.
Last year, hunters checked 99,470 deer during the opening weekend of the 2018 November portion of firearms deer season.
