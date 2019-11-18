Deer

A white tail deer looks around as it grazes on Monday, Dec. 2, 2013 in Zelienople, Pa. An estimated 750,000 hunters are expected to take to the woods as deer rifle hunting season opens in Pennsylvania. The season runs through Dec. 14, 2013. 

 (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation says hunters in Missouri harvested 88,843 deer during opening weekend.

The numbers were recorded for the November portion of firearms deer season held Saturday and Sunday.

Of the thousands harvested, 51,086 were antlered bucks, 8,115 were button bucks and 29,642 were does.

Top harvest counties for opening weekend were Franklin with 2,078 deer checked, Texas with 1,931 and Callaway with 1,735.

Last year, hunters checked 99,470 deer during the opening weekend of the 2018 November portion of firearms deer season.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.