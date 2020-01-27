JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Health officials say one patient under investigation in Missouri for novel Coronavirus has tested negative.
The virus causes symptoms similar to influenza and originated from Wuhan, China. The virus has spread to numerous countries, including the United States.
As of Monday morning, five confirmed cases have now been reported within the United States in the states of Washington, Illinois, Arizona, and California. There are more than 100 active investigations across the nation.
“While we have no identified cases in Missouri, we will continue to be vigilant in our surveillance while tracking and monitoring national cases,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “I met with CDC officials and other state health directors on Thursday and participated in a conference call on Sunday for a briefing from Washington state health officials where the first patient was identified. We and the CDC are prepared to help any patients who might present here and we encourage all providers and patients to maintain situational awareness.”
Travelers either flying into or being rerouted to major airports in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Atlanta from China should expect enhanced screening for the symptoms.
