MISSOURI (KCTV) -- Missouri residents are out of another option when it comes to COVID testing.
Free online kits through Missouri’s Department of Health are no longer available. KCTV5 morning Anchor Gina Bullard discovered they were gone when she logged on to get herself a kit.
She recently traveled to visit family and plans to visit a friend a nursing home. She wanted to be responsible.
But when she logged in she saw a “limit reached” notification.
The monthly order limit for this program has been reached. New orders may be placed at the start of the next calendar month.
The website now offers kits you can buy for $119.
KCTV5 reached out to the Department of Health for more information about when kits will be available. We have not heard back.
