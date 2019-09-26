KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The American Royal Rodeo is back in Kansas City, and it’s the last weekend for professional riders to earn points before the National Finals Rodeo.
Missouri barrel racer Lacinda Rose has her eyes set on an NFR championship and has become an example to future riders in more ways than one.
Rose is ranked #15 in the country and will be hoping to keep or raise that ranking in order to move on to the NFR in Las Vegas.
For younger riders like Bailey Stuva, Rose is an example of what they too could accomplish one day.
“She gives me lots of coaching on my riding and my roping skills, and it’s really nice,” she said.
But for Bailey, rose isn’t just a great barrel racer, she is also Mom.
Rose told KCTV5 News that it is her family’s encouragement that’s kept her on top, though trying to find balance has kept her on her toes.
“When I’m away, it’s really hard because you parent from miles away and without seeing them,” she said. “It’s very difficult. A lot of phone conversations and we just try to figure it out over the phone most of the time.”
This weekend is rare for the Willard, Missouri, native, since she will have her daughter tagging along.
“When I take her to rodeos with me, she is watching people that win, what they do,” Rose explained.
She hopes between the technical skills she can see from the competitors and their calmness under pressure, her daughter will find the keys to keeping championships a family tradition.
“She’s a future winner because she cares,” Rose said of her daughter. “She’s passionate and she can take defeat and that’s part of it. You can’t just give up.”
