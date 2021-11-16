SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV) -- A Marionville, Missouri man will spend two-and-a-half years in federal prison for threatening two U.S. congressmen.
Kenneth Hubert, 63, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court. Back in June, he pleaded guilty to two counts of threatening to injure federal officials.
Hubert admitted to threatening to assault U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II of Missouri in January and also U.S. Representative Steve Cohen of Tennessee back in May of 2019.
Both of the threats happened over the phone. Hubert told a Choen staff member that he had "a noose with the Congressman's name on it," according to the court documents. Several other threats were made to the staffer. Hubert later told investigators he made the call because he was offended by a comment the Congressman made about President Trump.
Hubert also called Rep. Cleaver's office in Independence and left a voicemail in which he called the Congressman a racial slur and also threatened him with a noose.
Court document also state Hubert made several other threats from 2014 to January 6 of this year. Some threats were related to the incident at the Capitol on January 6. He also threatened President Barrack Obama and other minorities, groups advocating for minorities and certain religious beliefs, and members of a specific political party.
Hubert will spend two and a half years in prison without the chance for parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.