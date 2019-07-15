KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A 24-year-old man from a small Missouri town has been sentenced to federal prison on charges of taking a 12-year-old victim across state lines for criminal sexual activity.
Milan resident Eh Tah Ger will serve 14 years and two months without the chance for parole after he pleaded guilty in January to a charge of transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Ger admitted to picking up the victim from Omaha, Nebraska, in January of 2018 and living with the child for nearly two weeks in his vehicle at a residence in Milan, which is about 130 miles northeast of Kansas City.
During the time he had the victim, Ger admitted to engaging in intercourse with the child multiple times.
The parents reported the victim missing two days after Ger picked the child up, and they told police the child had gone missing twice over the last month, both times being found with Ger.
Authorities were able to pinpoint the location of Ger and the child and arrested him in Milan on January 20, 2018.
Ger, a refugee who fled from Myanmar at the age of 11 and arrived in the US in 2011, said he had been in a relationship with the victim for five or six months. He also added that the victim’s age was not an issue in his home country, though court documents refute that claim.
Officials note that the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice imitative launched in 2006 to fight the growing concerns with child sexual exploitation and abuse.
