BLUE SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- When Joe Pace of Joe Pace’s Movie Cars takes one of his cars for a spin, he turns heads.
“The kids go crazy, but I have a lot of adults that are still children that really go crazy. They can’t believe I’m driving this on the street,” Pace said.
Decades ago Pace bought the 1959 Cadillac ambulance that was sitting in a field for $500. He transformed it into his version of the Ghostbusters Ecto-1 complete with a pesky poltergeist containment system.
“I built it the way I thought it should look. My interpretation. It has five pounds of phosphorus in the paint that makes it glow in the dark,” Pace said. “I put Slimer on the hood. Largest hood ornament and I put a bigger motor in it.”
Pace started re-creating movie cars by building a Back to the Future DeLorean time machine in 1985 and has enjoyed doing it ever since.
“Now I’ve got 13 cars. I love cars,” Pace said.
He and his friends built three Dumb and Dumber “Mutt Cutts” Shag Wag vans.
“I should’ve started putting carpet on cars a long time ago,” Pace said.
He sold one to a car collector for $20,000.
“I sold another for $25,000,” Pace said.
He rents the cars he hasn’t sold for special events. His buyers are experiencing what it’s like to drive a movie car look-a-like.
“He said, ‘You can’t even go to a gas station. We go in to pay. We come back out and there’s a crowd around it. Everyone wants to ask you questions and take a picture.’ I said, ‘I told you, it’s an attention getter,’” Pace explained.
If you want to see the Ghostbuster vehicle, you can check it out for free this Friday at the Crysler Lights display at 35th and Crysler in Independence from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.