KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man lives to tell his remarkable story of recovery after being thrown by a tornado earlier this year.

May 22, 2019, will forever be engraved in Mark Berg’s mind.

"If I knew the tornado was going to hit that close, I would have took my wife in to town into my brothers basement and stayed there ... that bothers me alot," he said.

That evening, the couple's trailer in Golden City was hit by a tornado while they were inside.

"The trailer just started to shake, and then boom," he recalls.

Berg and his wife were lifted off the ground.

"Felt like the hand of God had lifted me out of the trailer and was guiding me to safety," he said.

Berg landed he guesses 70 yards into a ravine.

"Thank God they must have seen me and somebody was there in minutes and pulled me out of the water," Berg said.

After that moment, everything goes dark and Berg just remembers waking up in the ICU at The University of Kansas Health System with tubes running throughout his body and pain from numerous injuries including broken ribs, feet and hips, but the worst damage was learning his wife died.

"Somewhere down the line I’ll have to really deal with it, but I miss her a lot," he said.

But with all that’s gone wrong, Berg says it’s his faith that keeps him going, even to the point he is now walking, which is a surprise to those currently helping him rehab at McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff and even himself.

"Staying the course, working it ... I can walk in a walker, and I’m getting better, and hopefully I’ll end up walking with a cane," he said.