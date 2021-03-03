MARIONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- A Missouri man from Marionville has been indicted by a grand jury for threatening two members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Marionville is roughly 30 minutes southwest of Springfield, Missouri and is in the southwestern part of the state.
Kenneth R. Hubert, 63, was charged in a three-count indictment returned on Feb. 23. He remains in custody pending a detention hearing on March 8.
According to the indictment, Hubert threatened to assault Emanuel Cleaver II "with the intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with Cleaver while he was engaged in the performance of his official duties, and retaliate against Cleaver on account of the performance of his official duties."
Cleaver represents the Fifth Congressional District in Missouri.
The indictment also alleges that on May 6 of last year, Hubert threatened to assault and murder U.S. Representative Steve Cohen "with the intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with [him] while he was engaged in the performance of his official duties, and retaliate against Cohen on account of the performance of his official duties."
On that same date, the indictment alleges that Hubert threatened to injure Cohen by calling his office in Washington, D.C.
Cohen represents the Ninth Congressional District in Tennessee.
This case was investigated by the FBI, the U.S. Capitol Police, the Independence Police Department, and the Marionville-Aurora Police Department.
