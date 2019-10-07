KINGSTON, MO (KCTV) – A north central Missouri man has pleaded not guilty to tampering with a vehicle that belonged to a pair of brothers at the center of a death investigation.
Garland Nelson pleaded not guilty Monday in a Caldwell County courtroom.
Nelson has not been charged with the death of Nick and Justin Diemel of Bonduel, Wisconsin, back in July but is accused of dumping their rental truck in a commuter lot in Holt, Missouri.
The Diemel brothers were in Missouri on a trip related to their cattle business when they disappeared.
Human remains were found on a farm owned by Nelson, but they have not been identified.
Nelson also faces charges in Kansas of transporting diseased animals across state lines and endangering the food supply.
