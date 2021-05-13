JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Among the flurry of last-minute legislation passed at the statehouse before wrapping up the session is Missouri Senate Bill 53.
There is a lot packed into the bill. It drops the residency requirement for Kansas City, MO, police officers and bans police chokeholds.
But of particular interest to many is that it allows county prosecutors to go before a judge to have the convictions of those wrongly imprisoned thrown out.
On Monday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker called a news conference on Kevin Strickland’s case. He has been in jail for 43 years for a crime she said he did not commit but she was powerless to free him.
If Governor Mike Parson signs the measure, Strickland’s release would certainly happen sooner.
This bill also affects Lamar Johnson, he’s been in prison for 25 years. Others confessed to the crime.
