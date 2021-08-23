JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Even as students start to return to the classroom, the Missouri state legislature is still looking at how topics like Critical Race Theory and diversity are taught in public schools.
At the first hearing earlier this summer, legislators didn't hear from a single person of color
But today's lineup included testimony from former educators, people of the Jewish faith, and people who conduct diversity training. Many of them testified in favor of diversity, equity and inclusion teachings in schools.
“The reality for a lot for our kids is that we are not going to get anywhere with them, we are not going to teach them anything if we can’t make connections with them," Heather Fleming, In Purpose Educational Services Founder and Director, said. "That’s the other thing equity educations teaches us. How can we learn enough about our students that we can make connection with them?”
Fleming and others today advocated to trust teachers on the local level and to not enact any added legislation.
But some in the capitol aren't on board with these talks. Republican Senator Mike Cierpiot says these hearings are a distraction from improving the educational system.
“What I wished we were doing instead of teaching this is doubling down on Math, and English language," Cierpiot said. "Those classes that will help them in college, help them in trades and help get them to a decent life."
On the other side of the aisle, Representative Ingrid Burnett says there’s little to gain from these statewide hearings besides political points.
“They’re playing to a certain base of people,” Burnett said.
The timing of this hearing wasn’t lost on the people inside the hearing room. As legislators discussed what’s potentially being taught in the classroom, many students are starting their school year today, including the Kansas City School District.
