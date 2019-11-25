KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- So far this year, there have been 134 homicides in Kansas City, Missouri but that total could increase before tonight.
“I understand pessimism. I'm from here. I've looked at the same stubborn number of homicides for the most part of my entire life,” Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas said.
Mayor Lucas says that deadly trend is why he wants to take action. He and other Missouri police chiefs and mayors want restrictions to keep guns away from repeat violent offenders, minors and domestic abusers.
“Who thinks a domestic abuser should be able to carry a firearm right after they get out of jail? Who thinks that a 14-year-old should be getting into a life of walking around carrying a firearm all the time without parental consent unrelated to hunting and unrelated to anything valuable in our cities?” Mayor Lucas said.
Federal law already bans minors from having handguns, changing Missouri law to do the same would allow law enforcement to avoid referring minors to federal prosecutors.
“These are common sense approaches. These are doable things that we are asking to do and I'm optimistic we get it done,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson said.
The bipartisan group is also calling for budget increases to address mental health assessment and treatment as well as an estimated one million dollars to fund witness protection and relocation.
“We are trying to tell people that if you talk with police about offenses, if you reach out to prosecutors and others, you will be safe,” Mayor Lucas said.
Mayor Lucas says he expects a bill with the proposed changes to be introduced before the next legislative session in January.
“It's nothing crazy. It's not taking things out of law-abiding citizens' hands,” Mayor Lucas said.
