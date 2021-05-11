KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri state lawmakers continued talks on Tuesday about a bill that could change residency requirements for officers in Kansas City.
Senate Bill 53, sponsored by Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, contains a series of police reforms, including a measure that would allow officers to live 30 miles outside of the city limits. A subgroup of members have until the end of the week to reach a compromise on the differences in the versions passed in the Missouri House of Representatives and Senate.
“I had officers from around the Kansas City Metro area who were part of the KCPD who really wanted to have the freedom and flexibility to be able to move their families to different areas outside of the city,” said Sen. Luetkemeyer.
Some lawmakers feel the bill will allow the police department to have a larger pool of candidates when it comes to recruitment, but Representative Ashley Aune believes it doesn’t address the root of the problem the city faces in struggling with recruitment numbers in recent years.
“Kansas City has 319 square miles; that’s enormous for a city. You cannot tell me there isn’t something for everyone,” emphasized Rep. Aune.
Rep. Aune says the bill could encourage other agencies to loosen residency requirements. Damon Daniel, President of AdHoc Group Against Crime, agrees and says allowing officers to live outside of the city limits takes away from the individuals’ investment in the community.
“[People] really want officers that are walking the streets, that are engaging people, that understand the culture that lives there, that exists there,” says Daniel, based on what he’s heard during conversations with people in the community.
The residency requirement has been added as an amendment on multiple bills, increasing the likelihood it could reach Governor Mike Parson’s desk in at least one form.
