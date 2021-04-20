ST. LOUIS (KMOV/KCTV ) -- It's a sound all too familiar around New Year's Eve in St. Louis. Now, a Missouri proposal aims to crack down on celebratory gunfire.
The proposal, dubbed "Blair's Law, passed the Missouri House Monday with a vote of 109-36. It will now head to the state Senate for debate. The bill, HB 944, is named after 11-year-old Blair Shanahan Lane who was shot and killed while watching her family shoot off fireworks in her uncle's backyard. But someone celebrated the holiday by firing off a gun instead of fireworks. And Blair crumpled to the ground, shot in the neck. She died 24 hours after the shooting.
"This may be the first time our legislation has been passed and sent to the Senate," said State Representative Nick Schrorer, R-O'Fallon. Previous efforts to get the bill passed have failed since Blair died in 2011.
News 4 crews recorded gunshots in north St. Louis County that lasted for several minutes on News Year's Eve. In Overland, one News 4 viewer recorded video of rapid gunfire that lasted over 20 seconds around midnight. He said it’s the worst celebratory gunfire has been in years.
In 2018, gunshots were heard for about 45 minutes in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood. Bullets reportedly hit homes, wrecked windows and landed inches away from people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.