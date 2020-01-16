KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A bill in the Missouri House could ban some books from public libraries.
If passed, the Parental Oversight of Public Libraries Act would allow a group of community-elected parents to choose what books are too sexual and not allow minors to check them out.
The enforcement of the rules would be up to librarians at all state funded facilities like the downtown library to make sure children aren’t walking out with sensitive books.
With millions of books in the Missouri Public Library system, one lawmaker wants to keep quote “age-inappropriate” sexual material away from minors.
Republican state Representative Ben Baker of Neosho introduced the bill. It would create local boards of parents to hold public hearings and vote to decide what books are too sexual for kids and keep them out of the children’s section.
KCTV5 News talked to parents on both sides Thursday.
“I think that some books are too sexual for children,” Tina Blunt said. “I think they should definitely do it and I would be on board with it.”
“As far as things of that nature, I think that’s something parents should teach at home,” Lawrence Sneed said.
“If I had a kid, I wouldn’t let them read some of the books I read,” Zoe Roberts said.
The bill said the Parental Oversight Board would be elected by the community and serve two-year terms.
Librarians would have to ensure inappropriate books are not checked out to children or they could get hit with a $500 fine or up to a year in jail.
We reached out to Representative Baker’s office about the bill but didn’t hear back. Part of the text of Baker’s bill defines “age-inappropriate sexual material,” as any “form of nudity, sexuality, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, or sadomasochistic abuse, that lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors.”
This bill was just introduced in the Missouri House this session and has no co-sponsors right now. We will keep you updated on how it progresses this season.
