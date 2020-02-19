KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A Missouri lawmaker is pushing an idea that’s raising some eyebrows. He wants to change marriage in Missouri.
It’s an idea that’s catching couples off guard, changing the very definition of marriage itself in the state of Missouri.
After three decades in a committed relationship, Kent Dicus finally got to marry his partner, Michael.
“We’re going on 31 years together and five of marriage,” Dicus said.
Dicus wouldn’t have it any other way and says the two waited for a very long time for the right to be married.
“When it was announced that gay couples could marry, we scheduled our wedding for early the following year,” Dicus said.
Dicus, like so many others, is curious about the reasons behind state representative Adam Schnelting’s pitch to change the definition of marriage.
House Bill 2173 proposes getting rid of marriage licenses in favor of a, “domestic union contract.” It’s ruffling the feathers of not only people in “traditional” marriages, but many in the LGBTQ community feel the bill targets same sex marriages.
KCTV5 News reached out to Representative Schnelting from St. Charles Wednesday. He said in a statement it, “treats every couple equally under the law and says, “no couple loses their marriage, their benefits or their rights.”
Schnelting went on to say, “the marriage licensure process has a shaded past, rooted in racism and inequality before the law.” Adding, “the purpose of the bill is to limit the government to its more proper role in regard to marriage, that is to say, a limited role.”
But for so many couples, gay or straight, the question remains…why change, and what could come of it?
“It shouldn’t change in my opinion from being called a marriage to some other type of commitment. I don’t really understand what the purpose would be, and I don’t want to see a change,” Dicus said.
