KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Following a contentious budget battle earlier this year, a Missouri senator plans to file a bill Wednesday that would require an increase in funding for Kansas City’s police department budget.
Parkville Republican Tony Luetkemeyer says the bill will have an emergency clause.
Luetkemeyer says the bill is an effort to stabilize funding for the Kansas City Missouri Police Department and prevent budget cuts.
Earlier this year mayor Quinton Lucas and the city council approved a plan to shift nearly $43 million in the police budget to a separate community services and prevention fund. A judge ruled that since the budget had already been approved the move was illegal.
Luetkemeyer says the bill he plans to file would increase the funding threshold for the amount that the city must commit to the police budget from 20% to 25% of the city’s general revenue.
“We put an emergency clause on the bill that I plan to file. What that means is the bill would become effective on the governor signature,” Luetkemeyer said. “If we're able to pass the bill early enough in session, it would actually be in place at the time that the city is working on its budget.”
Mayor Quinton Lucas responded on Twitter, “I will not comment on pre-filed bills. In Kansas City, we believe in local solutions to local problems and will continue our hard work each day talking to Kansas City neighborhoods and families to build the best city in America.”
To take effect the bill would also require the approval of state voters to make it an exception to the Hancock Amendment, which limits how much of an increase in spending the legislature can require.
“In 2019, Kansas City was listed as the sixth most dangerous city in America. Last year, we have the highest number of homicides on record for the city,” Luetkemeyer said. “This is a time when we need to be supporting our men and women in law enforcement. We need to have more officers on the streets not less.”
Luetkemeyer says he plans to file a companion joint resolution to the bill to put a question on the ballot of whether setting minimum police funding thresholds should be a Hancock Amendment exception.
The earliest that could happen is August of 2022 which would occur after next year’s police budget would be approved.
