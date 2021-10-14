MISSOURI (KCTV) -- The average gallon of gasoline in Missouri costs $2.97, the highest cost for fuel in the state since 2014. Kansas gas prices carry the same distinction, standing at $3 per gallon, according to data compiled by the American Automobile Association.
Missouri gas prices have risen, on average, by 3 cents in the past week, and by $1.10 in the past year. Kansas prices have risen 4 cents in the past week, and by $1.05 in the past year.
The brunt of that Missouri cost is being felt in St. Louis, Columbia and Jefferson City, where gas, on average, costs $2.99 per gallon.
Gas prices nationwide are up 5 cents in the past week, standing at $3.30 per gallon. That cost is $1.12 more per gallon than this time last year.
“With more people driving compared to last year, demand for fuel is on the rise," said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. "Factor in surging crude oil prices due to OPEC+ forgoing further production increases and we’re seeing a trend that we’re not used to seeing in October.”
Even so, Missouri and Kansas gas prices are among the least expensive in the country, standing at fifth and sixth cheapest in the nation, according to AAA.
A statement from AAA said:
Despite Missouri’s new 2.5 cent gas tax, which took effect October 1, state fuel prices have kept pace with national trends. Drivers in Missouri continue to pay some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking 5th lowest in the country – the same ranking Missouri held on September 30, just prior to the fuel tax increase.
