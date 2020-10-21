KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – For the last two days we’ve been reporting on the popularity of advanced voting in Kansas. You’ve seen drop-boxes full of ballots and we’ve told you about the security behind them.
KCTV5 News wanted to know why Missouri isn’t using this ballot drop-box system. Kansas City residents said the option would be more convenient.
“If Kansas Has them why can’t we do it here in Missouri?” KCMO voter Stella Ojeda questioned. “If they had a drop off ballot box that would be perfect.”
“I just think with the current climate with the pandemic, absolutely necessary and convenient for everyone. I see a negative to having them,” Fiona Lee said.
In Kansas there isn’t a distinction between absentee and mail-in ballots. It’s all under the umbrella of “advanced ballots.”
In Missouri things are more complicated. You can apply for either a mail-in or absentee ballot. If you choose absentee, you can select one of these seven reasons:
- Absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which I am registered Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability, including caring for a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability. (No Notary Required)
- Religious belief or practice
- Employment as an election authority or by an election authority at a location other than my polling place
- Incarceration, although I have retained all the necessary qualifications for voting
- Certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under sections 589.660 to 589.681, RSMo., because of safety concerns
- I have contracted or am in an at-risk category for contracting or transmitting severe acute respiratory syndrome. coronavirus 2 (COVID-19), pursuant to Section 115.277.6, RSMo. (No Notary Required)
If Missouri chose to use the 85 ballot drop-boxes it has, absentee voters would be the only people who could use them. Mail-in voters must use the mail to submit their ballots.
“Our office would have been very happy to distribute the drop-off ballot boxes,” said Maura Browning, MO Secretary of State Director of Public Affairs. “But in the end, decided that the possibility of confusion was too great, and some mail-in voters would be disenfranchised for unknowingly dropping off a ballot in a drop-off ballot box.”
The Kansas City Board of Elections Democratic director Lauri Ealom says the state made the right decision.
“I wouldn’t want to implement anything like that on a presidential year,” Ealom said. “The first time roll out a drop-box. That could throw the whole election. I was definitely afraid of that.”
Any registered voter in Missouri can request a mail-in ballot. But, because of new laws in the state you can only submit your mail-in ballot through the mail.
“Prior to that change, Sec. Ashcroft, working with local election authorities, purchased 85 drop-off ballot boxes for their use. After the legislative change,” Browning said. “However, it was determined that distributing the ballot boxes could cause voters to believe they could drop-off their mail-in ballots in the ballot boxes (which is not allowed in the law as it specifies that mail-in ballots must be returned through US Mail) and that those votes, according to the law, would not count because they were not returned by US Mail.”
Wednesday October 21, 2020 is the last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot in Missouri.
The postal service recommends voters mail in their ballots one week out from Election day. If your ballot isn’t at the Election Office by 7 p.m. on November 3 it will not be counted.
In Kansas, Election offices have become a version of the post office themselves. Election workers collect ballots from the drop-boxes throughout the state multiple times a day. Then they bring them back in sealed bags to the county election office.
