JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri House Democrats have filed a resolution urging U.S. Senator Josh Hawley to resign from office.
State Representative Peter Meredith, who represents St. Louis, filed the resolution in response to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
“There must be accountability for this dangerous behavior that the junior senator from Missouri continues to exhibit,” Merideth said. “He knows he is lying and he knows those lies are dangerous. America deserves better. Missourians deserve better.”
“Josh Hawley’s disdain for democracy created the conditions that resulted in the deaths of a Capitol police officer and at least four others,” said House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, who represents Springfield. “Nearly a week later, Hawley has spent more time complaining about the cancellation of his book deal than he has lamenting this needless loss of life. A person such as this has no business serving in the U.S. Senate.”
If Hawley were to resign, Gov. Mike Parson would appoint a temporary replacement to serve until a permanent successor could be elected in November 2022. That person would serve out the remainder of Hawley’s term, which runs through 2024.
